Major Nintendo Switch 2 Game Leaks Before Console Reveal

A major Nintendo Switch 2 game has potentially leaked ahead of the console’s rumored reveal. The next Nintendo console is going to be — according to the latest batch of rumors — announced either today, October 28, or tomorrow October 29. Ahead of this though, one of its major software announcements may have been outed first.

The expectation is a new 3D Mario, a new Mario Kart, and more first-party Nintendo games will soon be announced alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. These early Nintendo Switch 2 games could includes new installments not just in Mario though, but Fire Emblem, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Splatoon, and other major Nintendo franchises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current Nintendo Switch lives and dies on its first-party games. Many of those, if not a majority of those, planning on picking up the next Nintendo console will be doing so to chiefly play the games Nintendo itself makes, which will be exclusive to the platform.

There will be third-party support though. As we have seen with the current Switch, over the generation this third-party support will likely slow down to a trickle, however, at launch we suspect Nintendo will be making lots of deals to get third-party games on the Switch 2. More than this, we suspect third-party developers eager to be at or near the release of the new console.

To this end, perhaps it should come as no surprise that a new rumor is claiming that developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco are reportedly porting Elden Ring to the Nintendo Switch alongside a “Definitive Edition” of the game that will release on all platforms.

The report comes the way of Nintendo leaker, Nash Weedle, who claims the port is not being handled by FromSoftware itself, but by Virtuos, a well-known porting studio. Adding to this, it is noted the port of 2022’s biggest game could arrive by the end of next year, 2025.

This is the extent of the report, which of course should be taken with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven reliable in the past, but they are fairly new to the gaming industry’s roster of leakers and don’t possess the longest or most bulletproof track record.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Nintendo nor FromSoftware nor Bandai Namco nor Virtuous — have commented on this Nintendo Switch 2 rumor in any capacity. We don’t suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.