Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Will Reportedly Feature One of 2024’s Biggest AAA Games

The Nintendo Switch 2, aka the next Nintendo console, is expected to release sometime next year, 2025. New installments in series such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, Animal Crossing, and more are currently being anticipated by many Nintendo fans as Nintendo will no doubt no deliver new games in each of its tentpole franchises during the life of the machine. What is more ambiguous is what will third-party support be like? In other words, who will partner with Nintendo to bring their games to the Switch 2? Well, Ubisoft has been a substantial supporter of the current Switch, and it sounds like it is preparing to continue this support with the Switch 2.

Speaking about Nintendo Switch 2 games, or at least potential Nintendo Switch games, a well-known leaker revealed a few ports Ubisoft is planning for the new Nintendo console. To this end, it’s being reported that Ubisoft is planning on bringing the modern era of Assassin’s Creed to the Nintendo Switch 2. This will supposedly begin with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, this year’s feudal Japan-set coming on November 15. It is being claimed a port of this will release sometime within the launch window of the Switch 2, which is to say sometime in the first six months of its existence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no timetable for the games that will come next, but the plan is supposedly to follow this up with ports of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and a bundle of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These will presumably release in that order, or possibly in reverse order.

As for the source of this information, it is X user Nash Weedle, who has proven reliable in the past. Further, the information — or at least the part about Assassin’s Creed Shadows — has been backed up by Necro Felipe, the editor-in-chief of Universo Nintendo. Both of these sources are fairly reliable, but both have been off the mark in the past as well, which means this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Usually though, where there is this much smoke, there is fire.

At the moment of publishing, neither Nintendo nor Ubisoft have commented on this rumor in any capacity. Neither party typically comments on rumors, so we don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the Nintendo Switch 2 — as well as the current Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED — click here.