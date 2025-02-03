5 Best-Looking Nintendo Switch 2 Games (Confirmed & Rumored)

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price have yet to be revealed. To this end, when Nintendo fans will be playing Nintendo Switch 2 games and how much they will need to fork over to do so, remains to be seen. However, we have a decent idea of some games they can expect to play between not just confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games, but rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games as well.

Between the confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games and the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games there are several major games for Nintendo fans to look forward to. There aren’t many of the former though. To this end, we have included a few rumored Nintendo Switch 2 games that come from good sources that have proven reliable and reputable in the past. These games are not guaranteed to be Nintendo Switch 2 games, but there is little to no reason to doubt the veracity of the various reports.

New Mario Kart

The next Mario Kart game is the major confirmed game for Nintendo Switch 2, and the only one announced by Nintendo itself. That said, it has hardly said a word about the game, let alone shown much of it. It is a new Mario Kart game though, which is enough to be excited about.

Yooka-Replaylee

Yooka-Replaylee is a remaster of 2017’s Yooka-Laylee from developer Playtonic, and in this regard it is a safe game to anticipate because it is a known quality. More than this, it is the only other noteworthy confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid: Delta: Snaker Eater has not been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, but according to the same source that leaked the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date, the Konami remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is in the works for the Switch 2. It is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and would mark only the second time the game has been available on a Nintendo console, with the first being the 3DS, which it came to in 2012.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4 has only been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, but it is obvious the long-awaited new Metroid game will also be on Nintendo Switch 2. And this is what a good source also recently claimed. This release from Nintendo has been 18 years in the making, and what’s been shown so far of the game suggests it is going to be worth the wait.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

The third modern DOOM game from id Software and Bethesda has also not been announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, but is once again rumored for the console from a good source. Unlike every game above, it has a release date of May 15. This mean it will likely release before the Nintendo Switch 2, but it also means it could positioned as a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. Whatever the case, if it comes to the Switch 2 it will be one of the bigger Switch 2 releases of the year.