Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Reveal Four More Games Coming to the Console

The latest rumor tied to the Nintendo Switch 2 has potentially revealed three games that are bound for the console. At the time of this writing, it’s presumed that Nintendo’s formal reveal of the Switch 2 is under 48 hours away. While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed this itself just yet, all credible leaks and reports are pointing to an announcement of the hardware on January 16th. And while this initial showing of the system is said to not be centered around games, we have an idea of some third-party titles that might be in the works for Switch 2.

According to insider Nate the Hate, ports of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Assasin’s Creed Mirage, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are all in development for Switch 2. Although Metal Gear Solid Delta still doesn’t have a release date, it’s presumed that this Switch 2 version of the game could arrive at some point in 2025. As for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, this is reportedly going to be a title that will release in proximity to the Switch 2’s arrival. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is then claimed to be further off, but is still something that Ubisoft is actively developing.

In addition to this trio of games, another Nintendo insider who goes by PH Brazil has asserted that Atlus is looking to bring Metaphor: ReFantazio to Switch 2. Metaphor is said to be targeting a release on Switch 2 at some point during the console’s “launch window”, though, and won’t be a day-one release for the hardware. Still, this move on the part of Atlus is one that makes sense given that games such as Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal (among others) have all come to Switch recently.

Assuming that all of these games do indeed end up releasing on Switch 2, it would suggest that third-party support for the console is going to be quite extensive. What remains uncertain, though, is what Nintendo’s own games for the Switch 2 will be. Fans have naturally assumed that a new Super Mario game will be one of the biggest titles on Nintendo Switch 2 in its first year and may even be released in tandem with the platform. If this is truly the case, we could end up learning more about this Super Mario title at some point later this week.