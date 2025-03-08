Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Increasing the Price of Games

Nintendo Switch 2 games may be more expensive than the price of Nintendo Switch games if a new report is to be believed. Recently it was revealed that Nintendo Switch games were increasing in prices in certain regions, which may be an indication of what’s around the corner: a universal price increase with the Nintendo Switch 2. With PlayStation and Xbox charging $70 for PS5 and Xbox Series X games, many have wondered for years if Nintendo would follow suit when it released the Nintendo Switch 2.

Even before this limited price increase involving the Nintendo Switch, many pondered whether or not Nintendo charging $70 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was a glimpse into the future with the Nintendo Switch 2. It hasn’t charged $70 again, but that release was no doubt testing the waters. And the test results were positive. Tears of the Kingdom sold like crazy suggesting Nintendo consumers are willing to pay the extra amount. While an extra $10 per copy sold may not sound like a lot for Nintendo, it quickly adds up. If Nintendo makes $10 more per game across 10 million copies sold, for example, that is an extra $100 million in revenue.

That said, Nintendo has not announced any price increase with the Nintendo Switch 2, however, alongside relaying the aforementioned price increase in Latin Amerca, Centro Leaks reports that Nintendo Switch 2 games will be even more expensive at $70. This is not official information so take it with a grain of salt, but it is not exactly shocking news either. The price point of the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch generation was $60. The price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation is $70 though, and with Nintendo poised to finally enter the generation it makes sense it would follow suit.

As for why games are increasing in price, it is complicated. For one, game makers have to account for inflation in their pricing model. Everything is getting more expensive to buy, games included. Meanwhile, video game development costs have also spiraled out of control, which has led to many desperate to offset these costs with price increases.

While Nintendo Switch 2 games may be $70, everything so far suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 will try and price the console itself in a way that helps it repeat the mass adoption of the Nintendo Switch. While it is unlikely to be as cheap as $300 like the Nintendo Switch, it almost certainly is not going to be more than $400.

