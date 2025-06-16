Nintendo Switch 2 Users Discover Setting Change That Makes “Massive Difference” When Playing Switch 2 Games

Nintendo Switch 2 users have discovered that changing one specific setting in the console’s settings has made “a massive difference” when playing Nintendo Switch 2 games. The new Nintendo console is not even two weeks old, which means Nintendo fans are still figuring out what they like and don’t like about the machine, configuring settings, and exploring its library. To this end, over on Reddit, one user revealed a discovery they made that they — and others — claim is a game changer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is unclear why, as a default setting, the Nintendo Switch has constant HDR output. This means that when a Nintendo Switch 2 game doesn’t support HDR, the Nintendo Switch 2 will create a type of faux HDR that messes with things like contrast, luminosity, and more. However, more often than not, it doesn’t really work. In fact, it can make things look worse. And it does this while draining on the console’s battery, which isn’t very good to begin with.

Turning this setting to “Compatible Software Only” will not only help with battery issues, but users claim it goes a long way when playing Nintendo Switch 2 games. In a post about all of this, a comment points out this improvement, and it has over 2,200 votes up, suggesting fellow Nintendo Switch 2 users have found it helpful and informative.

“Setting HDR to compatible software only made such a massive difference for me. I was really disappointed with how washed out and desaturated everything looked – turn on that setting and it fixed it completely,” reads the comment in question.

VIA REDDIT

“Yeah forcing HDR on devices that don’t have true HDR is just generally awful. Weird that it would be on by default,” reads a reply to the comment. “God, you are right,” adds another reply. “I had HDR turned on for everything and Bravely Default 2 looked like it had been bleached. Turning HDR to ‘Compatible Software Only’ made the game look like its previous, glorious self.”

It’s important to note that what your TV and TV settings are can also factor into all of this equation, but it appears this change is working for many Nintendo Switch 2 users.

Nintendo Switch 2 is available worldwide starting at $450. For more coverage on the new Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.