Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally Getting One of the Best Horror Games Ever

The Nintendo Switch 2 has already proven the appeal of first-party games like Donkey Kong Bonanza, Mario Kart World, and Metroid Prime: 4. We’ve also seen numerous third-party developers supporting the game, unlike the Nintendo Switch. And now, one of the best horror games of all time is making the leap to Nintendo Switch 2, joining other horror titles like Resident Evil: Requiem. Next year, players will be able to jump into a game that has reshaped the horror genre like few have done before.

Phasmophobia is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch 2, though developer Kinetic Games did not specify when. Currently, the game is available in early access across PC, PS5, PS VR2, and Xbox Series X/S. Not only this, but Phasmophobia is also aiming to release the full Version 1.0 in 2026. It just remains to be seen if this lines up with the Switch 2 release.

The new trailer at The Game Awards revealed this exciting Nintendo Switch 2 port. On Nintendo Switch 2, groups of up to four ghost hunters will be able to team up online and begin their paranormal investigations across the game’s 14 maps, including the most recent addition for 2025, Nell’s Diner. Kinetic Games CEO and Game Director Daniel Knight expressed excitement about bringing the hit horror experience to Nintendo’s next-gen platform.

“We’re over the moon to reveal that Phasmophobia is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. It’s something both our community and all of us at Kinetic Games have wanted for a long time, so we’re really happy this long-kept secret is finally out there,” Knight said. “With 1.0 on track for 2026, it’s an exciting time to have new players get to experience the game. We’re so glad that Switch 2 players will be able to join us for everything that’s coming, as well as jump into the wealth of content we’ve added throughout 2025.”

Phasmophobia has had an incredible year and continues to be one of the best early access titles as well as horror games. With a port to Nintendo Switch 2, fans will finally be able to play the title on the go. There is no doubt that Kinetic Games has plans to continue to update Phasmophobia, so this release is the start of a new chapter.

The Nintendo Switch and its successor, the Nintendo Switch 2, are no strangers to missing out on games or receiving them long after they have been released. The gaming industry has always featured exclusivity with game releases, notably for consoles. But as hardware improves and gaming demands grow, developers are releasing games on more platforms every day.

