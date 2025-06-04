Phasmophobia Movie in Development from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster

Phasmophobia has proven to be a big success since the game’s early access release back in 2020. The horror game has been scaring players for nearly five years now, and it seems Phasmophobia will soon do the same to movie going audiences. Developer Kinetic Games has announced a partnership with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster to produce a live-action film based on Phasmophobia. In a press release, Kinetic Games director and Phasmophobia lead developer Daniel Knight talked about the partnership with the two companies, and what it means for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re thrilled to officially announce that a Phasmophobia film adaption is in development – it’s a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting,” said Knight. “We never could’ve imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago, and we’re so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact Phasmophobia has had in the gaming space and beyond. Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can’t wait to share more as the project develops.”

the ghosts of phasmophobia are coming to the big screen

At this time, details are slim about the Phasmophobia movie. Nothing has been announced in terms of a release window, plot details, or casting, which suggests that the movie could be in very early stages of development. Hopefully we’ll get a better sense of how the movie is coming along over the coming months, and what direction the producers will take. Phasmophobia is primarily a multiplayer game (it didn’t get a single-player mode until a year after launch), and it doesn’t have a central narrative. Given that, it could be a challenge to bring it to the big screen in a way that feels authentic to the source material.

A Phasmophobia movie might sound unusual, but Blumhouse has shown a lot of interest in bringing more games to the big screen following Five Nights at Freddy’s. In an interview with Discussing Film in the summer of 2023, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum noted that he is “looking forward to finding more games that are popular and that we could turn into horror movies.” In that regard, Phasmophobia seems like a natural fit for the studio.

RELATED: Phasmophobia News Finally Shared on Long-Awaited Update

It’s worth noting that Blum’s comments came a few months prior to the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s, before anyone knew how things would turn out. The movie proved to be the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, and a sequel is now set to be released later this year. Given that success, it’s no surprise that more video game horror adaptations are on the way from Blumhouse. Phasmophobia doesn’t have an established number of fans on quite the same scale as Five Nights at Freddy’s, but the game has proven to be very successful over the last five years. Whether that translates to success at the box office, however, remains to be seen.

Are you excited to see the Phasmophobia movie? Do you think it will be hard to translate to the big screen? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!