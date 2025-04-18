Star Wars Outlaws Gets Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

Star Wars Outlaws launched to somewhat mixed reviews in late 2024 across multiple platforms. Nintendo Switch, however, was not among them, leaving Nintendo fans unable to enjoy the open-world Star Wars game. However, during the Nintendo Switch 2 direct, we learned that Star Wars Outlaw would be coming to the Switch 2 at some point. Today, Ubisoft confirmed the specific launch date for Star Wars Outlaws on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. It won’t be there right at launch, but fans can look forward to playing Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 this year.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws will release on September 4th. That’s a few months after the Switch 2 itself will be available on June 5th, giving fans who didn’t preorder time to get ahold of the new console. Along with the release date for the Switch 2 version, @StarWarsOutlaws shared what looks to be footage of the game as it will look on Switch 2. And honestly, it’s pretty impressive.

Star Wars Outlaws will be available on Switch 2 starting September 4, 2025! pic.twitter.com/Rs1FcobSon — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) April 18, 2025

The footage of Star Wars Outlaws running on Switch 2 is one of our first looks at what PS5 era games look like on the new console, making it worth a look even if you’re not planning to get the game. Hopefully, this is the start of many more opportunities for great games from the current gen to make their way onto Nintendo consoles for the first time.

This information about the Switch 2 version of Star Wars Outlaws comes along a slew of other announcements for the Star Wars franchise, courtesy of the Star Wars Celebration in Japan. Just yesterday, we learned the release date and first look at the next DLC for Star Wars Outlaws, which will be called A Pirate’s Fortune and which is set to arrive next month.

Ubisoft Unveils Free Demo of Star Wars Outlaws Ahead of Switch 2 Launch

Along with the announcement of its Switch 2 release date and next DLC, Star Wars Outlaws is courting new fans in a somewhat surprising way. Ubisoft has also announced a free demo for the open-world game set in a galaxy far far away. What’s interesting about this is that free demos tend to launch ahead of or alongside new games, not several months into their run. At any rate, curious gamers can now try Star Wars Outlaws before they buy. The free demo has not yet been confirmed for Switch 2.

The free demo is available on Xbox, Steam, Epic Games, and PS5. Basically, any platform that currently has the game available should now also have access to the free demo. According to the store listing on Xbox, the demo provides “up to 3 hours of gameplay.” While that’s hardly all of the content Star Wars Outlaws has to offer, it should be enough time for gamers to decide if they enjoy the game enough to buy it.

As of now, Ubisoft has not announced an end date for free demo availability, so it’s possible this is a permanent addition to let fans check out Star Wars Outlaws before committing to its full $70 price tag.

