Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals First Look at New Joy-Con Controller

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online, out of China, reportedly revealing our first look at the new Joy-Con controller for the upcoming Nintendo console. The leak specifically comes the way of Chinese website Bilibili, where an anonymous user shared multiple angles of what they claim to be the new Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. However, the images have been heavily blurred in order to supposedly protect the source’s identity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, and as you can see below — courtesy of a new post on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page — the supposed Nintendo Switch 2 joy-con controller looks very similar to the current Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller, though there appears to be an extra button on the back of the controllers now that appears to be some type of back pedal.

While China may seem like a random place for this leak to happen, this is actually quite common. Like other video game consoles, the Nintendo Switch 2 is being mass produced in China. And typically as new, unrevealed hardware goes into mass production it begins to leak, which is typically why video game hardware is revealed either before this happens or right as it happens to avoid said leaks.

If this leak is indicative of the Nintendo Switch 2 being in mass production then the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is not very far away. Previously, rumors have suggested it will release in the first quarter of 2025, which seems absurd given the console has not been revealed yet. However, if it is in mass production already, then it is certainly possible it will release in this window. And for what it is worth, the first Nintendo Switch released in March to greats success.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this supposed leak in any capacity. We do not suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, with the primary reason being it never comments on leaks. If this changes though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.