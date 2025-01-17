Nintendo Is “Really Mad” About Switch 2 Leaks, Claim Former Employees

The internet has been ablaze with rumors and leaks about the Nintendo Switch 2. Fans have eagerly been awaiting Nintendo’s next console, adding fuel to the theory crafting. From games to specs, it almost seems like everything about the Switch 2 had been revealed in some form or another prior to the official unveiling. Yet, despite all the leaks, Nintendo remained suspiciously quiet, only making a statement that leaked accessories were not official and possibly trolling fans with a Mario Party Jamboree Tweet. One has to imagine how Nintendo is feeling with all the leaks being released, and former employees have weighed in on how they think the company is feeling.

Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, two former Nintendo employees and PR managers, sat down to discuss how the leaks have impacted Nintendo, and how the company is feeling within. Notably, the pair stated “I am 100% sure that they are really mad, to the most severe level,” Yang said. “We joke around about the hot exclamation mark emails. They are hot hot hot. How many exclamation marks could be at the end of this? They are very, very, very upset by this.”

And it is completely understandable and expected for Nintendo to feel this way. The company is notoriously tight-lipped until it is ready to reveal anything, being more than happy to delay things when needed. Having so many leaks coming out has to be heartbreaking for the company after pouring so much into the Nintendo Switch 2 and wanting to surprise fans.

Kit and Krysta go on to discuss how a possible investigation into the leaks affects staff members, even those who have nothing to do with the leak. The pair believe it will have a negative impact on Nintendo staff, preventing focus on preparing the Switch 2 launch and even causing undo chaos around a new console launch, which is already a challenging feat.

The idea that Nintendo is behind some of the leaks was brought up and shot down. Kit and Krysta rebuked this idea, saying Nintendo giving lectures on “the value of surprise.” Nintendo would absolutely put surprising fans over anything else, and, further more, the company would want complete control on how the Nintendo Switch 2 is revealed.

Kit and Krysta are certain Nintendo will get to the bottom of the leaks, citing “They do have very good people who investigate these things” and expressing their confidence in Nintendo uncovering the truth. No doubt Nintendo will increase security going forward because of the leaks.

Nintendo finally gave the Nintendo Switch 2 an official reveal, but only after a ton of leaks sought to spoil every part of the console from new features to launch games. More games will be showcased later in a Nintendo Direct that’s been announced with hands-on opportunities also happening around the United States in the next couple of months, but we still don’t know when the Nintendo Switch 2 will release.