Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Apparently Released Into the Wild Early

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles are reportedly in the wild and available for those desperate enough to get their hands on the new Nintendo console before everyone else. According to a plethora of rumors, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed sometime this month, and potentially as early as this week. Before this though, the consoles are reportedly available to purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or any other retailer are not selling Nintendo Switch 2 consoles early. They are available on the Chinese black market though according to a well-known Apple leaker. This is presumably the result of the consoles being stolen off the assembly line, as it’s unlikely Nintendo has begun to send the console to any retailers, whether in the United States of China.

How much the consoles are going for on the Chinese black market, the leaker doesn’t say, but it is no doubt a hefty price. This could explain why so many Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have surfaced online and why more than one accessories maker seems to know everything about the console.

Of course, if all of this information is accurate, then it’s quite possible the leaks are about to get a lot of worse, though Nintendo can no doubt pursue legal action on anyone who gets to bold. The infamous reputation of the Nintendo legal team is probably enough of a deterrent and will prevent this scenario from manifesting.

That said, take this information with a grain of salt. The source — a leaker that goes by the name Kang — is indeed known in the world of Apple leaks, but this information can not be verified and it’s probably not going to be concretely verified as the Chinese black market is not exactly the easiest thing to penetrate in pursuit of information and verification.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new rumor in any capacity. Typically, it does not comment on rumors and speculation, and we do not suspect it to budge for this new development. However, considering how quickly this situation could evolve and worsen for Nintendo, its hand may be forced.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.