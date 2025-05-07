Nintendo Switch 2 “May” Record Video Sessions, and Many People Aren’t Happy

When Nintendo Switch 2 arrives next month, the system will add a new GameChat feature, which will allow users to talk with one another while sharing video of their gameplay. Nintendo put a big focus on the new feature during April’s big Switch 2 Direct, but one thing that did not get mentioned is that the company might record these video sessions. As noticed by Nintendo Everything, Nintendo’s official privacy policy has been updated, and it features some new details ahead of GameChat’s launch. Specifically, the company might record interactions between users.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our services may allow you to create, upload or share content such as text, images, audio, video, your nickname and user icon, or other content that you create or is licensed to you. With your consent, and to enforce our terms, we may also monitor and record your video and audio interactions with other users,” the updated policy reads.

if you’re using gamechat in mario kart world, you might want to watch what you say

So far, reception to the policy change has been largely negative. No one likes the idea of a company recording their interactions, and there are genuine concerns over privacy. However, there are very real reasons for this policy being in place. A lot of gamers have abused video chat features on other platforms over the years, and having these kinds of security measures in place allows Nintendo to protect itself and users. Basically, companies like Nintendo have to be able to record interactions to verify in circumstances where one user reports another. If a user reports another over inappropriate conduct, it allows Nintendo to look back at the recordings and see if they line up with the report.

It will be interesting to see whether Nintendo fans embrace GameChat. Nintendo is clearly starting to offer more robust online features than it has in the past, and this could give users more opportunities to interact and communicate. A frequent complaint about Nintendo is that many of the company’s online options have been stuck in the past; the current voice chat option on Switch requires the use of a cell phone and Nintendo’s mobile app. However, making things more modern does come with some trade-offs, and that might mean a little less privacy than most users would prefer.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch 2 Hands-On: The Successor I’ve Spent Years Waiting For

GameChat is getting a big push ahead of the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. The feature was prominently showcased in a commercial starring Paul Rudd and Joe Lo Truglio. To use GameChat, Switch 2 owners will need a compatible camera, and multiple options are going to be offered from Nintendo and its partners. The service will be free to use through March 31st, 2026, at which point a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will be required.

How do you feel about GameChat recording your sessions with other players? Is this something you plan on using when Nintendo Switch 2 is released? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!