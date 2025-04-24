Nintendo Switch 2 Getting Camera for Handheld Mode

When Nintendo Switch 2 arrives, a new camera accessory will be released on the same day. However, those interested in using the system’s GameChat feature will actually have multiple options to choose from. As noticed by Nintendo Everything, HORI will be selling a camera option that will be able to alternate between Switch 2’s handheld and docked modes. For those that prefer to play in handheld mode, it’s a neat alternative, but it does come with a trade-off: the camera’s resolution is just 480p compared to 1080p for the one created by Nintendo.

At this time, the peripheral has not been announced for release in North America, but it will be arriving on launch day in Japan. Hopefully we’ll see it as an option at or around the same time, but there’s no way of knowing for sure just yet. This version of the Switch 2 camera is also fully-licensed, so while it’s not produced directly by Nintendo, buyers don’t have to worry about any compatibility or quality issues. HORI is the same company that’s offering the Piranha Plant camera for Switch 2, so it seems the company is looking at multiple ways to customize the experience for users.

hori’s switch 2 camera is officially licensed and works in handheld mode, image via amazon

The new camera functionality has been given a lot of focus from Nintendo over the last few weeks. It first appeared during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, and not only allows users to access GameChat with friends, but it will also have a CameraPlay mode in certain games, such as Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV. The camera has even played a big role in advertising for the system, appearing prominently in the recent commercial that featured Paul Rudd.

It remains to be seen just how much Switch 2 users will actually embrace GameChat. The feature will require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, but it will be offered free to all Switch 2 camera owners through March 31st, 2026. It seems Nintendo is trying hard to get fans to adopt the feature, and a trial period that lasts for about 9 months is a good way to do just that. Of course, some fans have complained about making Nintendo Switch Online a requirement for the feature, but it’s a safe bet that most people using GameChat are going to have at least a standard subscription to the service.

Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 went live earlier today, along with several games and peripherals. Given the cost of the system and all of its extras, we’ll have to see just how many people are willing to spend the money to add on a camera peripheral as well. Hopefully Nintendo is able to make the camera worth the cost, regardless of which model you end up getting.

Do you plan on getting a camera for Nintendo Switch 2? Would you rather have Nintendo’s version, or this one from HORI? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!