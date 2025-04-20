Paul Rudd Recreates His 1991 SNES Commercial Ahead of Switch 2 Pre-Orders

Nintendo has brought Marvel actor Paul Rudd back to recreate his now iconic SNES commercial for the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has one of the most storied histories in gaming having been in the business for roughly 50 years. Nintendo has been making video games since the 1970s and has been making consoles for almost just as long. They’ve innovated for decades and without Nintendo, gaming would look a lot different than it does today. Over the years, Nintendo has released numerous consoles and handhelds and while not all of them have been smash hits, they remain one of the major video game companies.

Later this year, Nintendo will release one of its most anticipated consoles ever in the form of the very pricey Nintendo Switch 2. The $450 console is set to arrive in early June and usher in a new era for Nintendo as it doubles down on portability without compromising much in the way of power. It’s expected that the console will be comparable to a PS4 Pro, which isn’t a bad thing given a lot of games are still releasing on last-gen (for better or worse). With all of that said, Nintendo is likely going to pull out all of the stops to market this bad boy and make it one of the most in-demand pieces of tech this year.

Paul Rudd Parodies His 90s SNES Ad in New Nintendo Switch 2 Commercial

As fans prepare for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to open up next week, Nintendo has released a brand new ad for the console starring Paul Rudd. This ad is a throwback to one of, if not the very first ever on-screen appearances for Rudd. The Marvel actor starred in a 1991 ad for the SNES which feels very 90s now thanks to the wardrobe, fog machines, and editing style. It’s a pretty iconic ad now and helped give birth to one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars and a Marvel icon as a result.

Rudd dons his signature 90s outfit and hairstyle in this new Nintendo Switch 2 while mimicking the over the top voiceover for the SNES ad before utilizing the console’s new Game Chat feature to play Mario Kart World with some of his friends. He notes at the end that while it’s nice to play with power, it’s better to play together, something the Nintendo Switch 2 seems to be emphasizing across a lot of its marketing.

It’s a fun way to reference something that frequently makes the rounds on social media while also marketing the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a pretty great ad that showcases exactly what you can expect out of the console, particularly when it comes to online gaming. As of right now, Nintendo hasn’t made clear just how available Nintendo Switch 2 will be on day one. It’s expected that it won’t be as hard to get one in its first year as it was to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2020 and 2021, but it remains to be seen just how prepared Nintendo actually is for this console’s release.

If you’re particularly interested in getting a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one, there will be a bunch of ways to make that happen. GameStop has revealed that it will be hosting a midnight release for the Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to Best Buy. However, it seems like Amazon will not be partaking in Nintendo Switch 2 sales as the two companies appear to have some sort of beef that has yet to be squashed. Of course, that could change eventually, but this has been ongoing for a while now and this will be the biggest blow to Amazon when it comes to Nintendo products.

What do you think of Paul Rudd's Nintendo Switch 2 ad?