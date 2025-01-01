Nintendo Switch 2 Motherboard Leaks Online

While Nintendo remains silent about its plans for the successor to Switch, leaks have started to come at a pretty fast clip. The latest leak appears to be the motherboard for the system, which was shared on Reddit by a poster named MHN1994. As with any leak related to the system, it’s impossible to judge the authenticity, but Reddit users have noted that the images seem to line up with other leaks we’ve seen over the last few weeks. If Nintendo Switch 2 really is coming out sometime in the next six months, it makes sense that we might be getting these leaks from factory workers, as has happened with past gaming platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Already, fans are trying to glean any information they can from this motherboard leak. Some are speculating about things like battery life, the cart slot, and more. Of course, none of this means anything if the leak is fake, but a lot of fans seem to believe this is the real deal. In the absence of news from Nintendo, at least it’s giving people something to talk about! Images of the motherboard can be found in the Reddit post below.

While the leak is generating a lot of discussion online, many Nintendo fans have been sharing their frustration. A motherboard leak isn’t much to get excited about, as most fans aren’t going to know what they’re looking at. However, a lot of people are just eager for Nintendo to finally announce this system and get it over with. After years of speculation and unsubstantiated rumors, fans want to know the important details. We have no idea when the system will launch, what software will be available on day one, or what it will cost. People are starving for something official, but Nintendo has only provided small news drips about backwards compatibility, or the use of current Nintendo Accounts.

Hopefully this motherboard leak is an indication that a full announcement is just around the corner. Nintendo might not be bothered by something as small as this, but the company is going to want to control the narrative when it comes to software. The last thing anyone wants is for our first look at a new Mario or Zelda game to come from a blurry image shared on social media. It would be much preferable to see it first in a major Nintendo Direct presentation.

RELATED: Nintendo Celebrates the Start of 2025 With Never Before Seen Artwork

While the wait has been agonizing, and fans are desperate to find out details, an end has to be in sight. Nintendo confirmed last year that the new system will be officially revealed at some point before the end of the company’s current fiscal year, which concludes on March 31st. That means we’ll be waiting three months, at the most, for a reveal. Many fans are convinced that an announcement will be happening sometime in January, but there’s simply no way of knowing for certain.

Are you looking forward to the reveal of Nintendo’s new system? When do you expect to see an announcement? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!