Nintendo Switch 2 Surprising Connection to N64 Possibly Discovered

Nintendo fans have potentially discovered a connection between the Nintendo Switch 2 and the N64. It has been almost 30 years since Nintendo released the N64. Since then, it has released the GameCube, the Wii, the Wii u, and the Nintendo Switch. There have also been some handhelds during this time, such as the Game Boy Color, the Game Boy Advance, the Game Boy SP, the DS, and the 3DS. And now the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon, and according to some rumors, set to release this summer.

Previously, the Nintendo Switch released in March 2017, the Wii U released in November 2012, the Wii released in November 2006, and the GameCube released in September 2021. The last time a Nintendo console released during the summer was the N64, which was released on June 23, 1996. The only other time a home Nintendo home console released in the summer was the Famicon.

Is there any significance to this? Probably not. However, considering it has been over 30 years since Nintendo released a home console in or around the summer it would be surprising to see the Switch 2 release in June or July or August. To this end, perhaps the previous rumors are off the mark as history suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t release until the fall or holiday season.

It is also worth noting that the N64 didn’t release everywhere in June, only in Japan. This was when Nintendo released its consoles in Japan first, something it has ditched in favor of a global release. In the United States, it wasn’t until September 1996 that the N64 hit.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. However, if Nintendo releases the Nintendo Switch 2 in this summer like some rumors and rumblings suggest, it would be a pivot in its history, and the first time Nintendo globally releases a console in the summer.

