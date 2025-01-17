Every New Nintendo Switch 2 Feature Confirmed (So Far)

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed. After so many leaks, fans were delighted to get an official, if somewhat brief, look at the upcoming Nintendo console. What excites fans the most are new features with the console and Joy-Cons, as well as new games, such as Mario Kart 9 which was shown during the reveal. Information is scarce about the console for now, but this will change as Nintendo reveals more information about the Nintendo Switch 2. But each change and feature has fans excited and theorizing about its function: so let’s take a look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve broken down everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2, from new features to returning ones. Look below at everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Console Features and Changes

Nintendo Switch 2 and Joy-Cons.

The console for the Nintendo Switch 2 largely looks like the original Nintendo Switch, though some key differences are noticeable. The most visible differences are the increased size of the Switch 2, a second USB-C port, and a new, improved, and more versatile kickstand. A lot of returning features were also spotted in the reveal as well. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

New Features : Larger and thicker than original Switch (Screen and casing). More rounded casing. Larger, more central, and multiple angled kickstand. Second USB-C port. New Joy-Con connection pieces.

: Returning Features : Headphone jack on top of console. Volume buttons on top of console. Power button on top of console. USB-C port on bottom of console. Game Cartridge port on top of console.

:

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Features and Changes

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con vs Switch joy-con.

The Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch 2 also featured obvious changes from the originals. The connection piece is the most notable, no longer featuring a rail but a snap piece. New buttons were spotted alongside the larger buttons, as well as a lens that may indicate the Joy-Cons can function as mice. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

New Features : Larger and more rounded casing. New connection port to console/grips. New button below the Home Button on right Joy-Con. New lens on Joy-Con next to connection piece. Standard black color shown (red and blue Joy-Cons may be coming). Colorful accents on analog sticks and edges. Detachable grips and straps are colored. Larger buttons and triggers. Power LED on Joy-Con moved to be front facing.

: Returning Features : Same button layout and configuration. Same Joy-Con controller piece (though it is larger to match the new size). Straps are the same design.

:

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Features and Changes

Nintendo Switch 2 and dock.

It is hard to tell exactly what is going on with the Nintendo Switch 2 dock from the small reveal Nintendo shared. The obvious changes are the larger size and more rounded top. Without seeing more angles of the dock, it’s hard to pinpoint if more features have been added. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 dock.

New Features : Larger. More rounded.

: Returning Features : Connection ports on back. LED power display on front. Nintendo Switch 2 slips in.

:

More information will be revealed as time goes on, especially as the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct draws near on April 2nd. Nintendo is also hosting in-person experiences, which will be a great opportunity to see the console. As more information is revealed, we will update this post to reflect it.