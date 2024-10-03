Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Squashes #1 Fear of Fans

A new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor has squashed the number one fear of Nintendo fans right now. We've been hearing about the next Nintendo console -- tentatively dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2 -- for years through rumors. The last few months, these rumor have drastically increased. And many of these rumors have talked about when the console will be revealed. We still don't have a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, but we do have another rumor about this exact thing.

The deeper we get into 2024, the more Nintendo fans grow worried that previous rumors pointing to a 2024 reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 either were never true or that plans changed. The latest rumor squashes these concerns though.

The rumor comes from a familiar source that is typically reliable. That source is PH Brazil. The insider doesn't say much, but assures fans that the plan is still for the new console, and various games for it, to be announced this year. The insider is not committing to a date though. To this end, it could happen this month, November, or even in December.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Officially, Nintendo has hinted and teased its new console here and there, but it has made no promises of when it will be revealed and released. Rumors claim the former is this year and the latter is next year, but for now these are just rumors.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor or any Switch 2 rumor before it. To this end, we don't expect it to start commenting on Switch 2 rumors now, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. As you may remember, the first Nintendo Switch was revealed on October 20, 2016, so we are very much in the window of a potential Switch 2 reveal as Nintendo will likely mimic the rollout of the Switch with the Switch 2 considering how successful the former has ended up being for Nintendo, who, not that long ago, was in the dumps with the Wii U.

