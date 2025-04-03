Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Cute Piranha Plant Camera Accessory

It’s finally over. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has come and gone, featuring most of the information eager fans have been waiting to hear for years. The newest iteration of the beloved portable console hybrid is just months away, bringing brand-new experiences to players who decide to pay the somewhat unexpected high price tag. During the presentation, the company revealed the function of the “C” button, which is tied to the upcoming platform’s Game Chat feature. Alongside the new feature, a camera accessory was revealed, allowing it to be used in chat and sometimes in-game. While the one shown was a discrete black colorway, Nintendo is releasing another version that appropriately fits the company’s style.

Pointed out by Nintendo Everything, a listing on MediaMarkt revealed a second Nintendo Switch 2 camera themed after a Piranha Plant from numerous Super Mario video games. As seen in the X post below, the base is a rounded square green pipe with the console’s logo on the front. Coming out of the pipe is the iconic enemy in its typical red, white, and green colors. Right inside the mouth is where the camera lens is located, which is where players will point at themselves when playing games with friends, like Super Mario Party Jamboree or Mario Kart World.

Nintendo Switch 2 getting a Piranha Plant camera https://t.co/U26Ver9MLw pic.twitter.com/NFaaOM2Z5W — Nintendo Everything (@NinEverything) April 3, 2025

Some other features make the Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant camera unique. The pipe is actually a base, which allows it to connect to the console. The actual Piranha Plant camera can be detached from the pipe, which reveals a USB-C connection. Also, the mouth where the actual camera lens is located can be closed.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant camera is not produced by Nintendo. Instead, the alternate version is made by HORI, a company known for its controllers, arcade sticks, and other accessories. More notably, it costs less than the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera. Specifically, on MediaMarkt, it is listed as € 39.99 rather than € 59.99. It is currently unknown if this accessory will make it to the U.S.

The Nintendo Switch 2, as well as the camera accessory, launches on June 5th. Pre-orders for the highly anticipated console begin on April 9th.

