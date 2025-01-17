Nintendo Switch 2 Price Leaked by Retailers

The Nintendo Switch 2 price may have been leaked by retailers such as Best Buy. Yesterday, Nintendo finally officially revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside a new Mario Kart game. What didn’t accompany the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal was the Nintendo Switch 2 release date or the Nintendo Switch 2 price. When this information will be revealed in an official capacity, remains to be seen, but the latter information may have been leaked by Best Buy and a Dutch retailer called Coolblue. That said, the two retailers list the Nintendo Switch 2 at different prices.

According to a Best Buy listing, the Nintendo Switch 2 price is going to be in line with the price of the current Nintendo Switch, or at least the OLED Nintendo Switch. When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, it did so with a $300 price point. Four years later, the OLED Nintendo Switch followed at the price point of $350. Best Buy is currently listing the Nintendo Switch 2 at this same price of $350.

At first glance, the idea that Nintendo would sell the Nintendo Switch 2 at the same price of the OLED Switch seems preposterous, but it’s not that crazy. The OLED Switch is almost certainly being sold at a hefty profit as a premium version of a pre-existing machine. This is almost always the case with luxury revisions. Meanwhile, it is fairly common for new consoles to be sold at a loss in favor of mass adoption. The money making in consoles is less in upfront hardware sales and more in the software and subscription sales that come from hardware sales. And because of this, new consoles are not often, but sometimes sold at a loss. This could explain the crossover in price between the Nintendo Switch 2 and the OLED Nintendo Switch.

According to Coolblue, the Nintendo Switch 2 price is going to be much more than this. More specifically, the Dutch retailer has the Nintendo Switch 2 price listed at $500. For what it is worth, this lines up with a recent report from a fairly reliable source that claims the console will be priced at $450 or $500 for a bundle version including Mario Kart.

$500 would be pretty steep considering the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s not going to be more powerful than the PS5, for example, which could be had for $400 when it released. That said, console manufacturing has become more expensive since then and the handheld element of the Nintendo Switch 2 also inflates the price. In other words, $500, while pricey, isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

The million dollar question is whether either of these retailers have actual official details or inside information informing these listings or if they are merely speculative placeholder prices. They are probably the latter, but the former can not be ruled out at this point.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Nintendo, Best Buy, or Coolblue — have commented on any of the information above. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, the article will be updated accordingly.