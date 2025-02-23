Ex-Nintendo Employee Shares Best Info Yet About Switch 2 Release Date

A former employee at Nintendo has shared some of the most credible information so far when it comes to the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2. Outside of simply knowing that the Switch 2 exists, there’s still very little that we know about Nintendo’s next console. As a result, eager fans continue to frequently wonder about the prospective price and launch lineup that the Switch 2 will boast when it launches later in 2025. And while answers on this front are likely to come about at Nintendo’s Switch 2-focused Direct planned for early April, we might now have a

Speaking on the Kit & Krysta Podcast, a former Nintendo employee simply known as “Sean” provided more insight into the release strategy for the Switch 2. Sean, who previously worked on the retail team at Nintendo, said that he believes the Japanese publisher is absolutely looking to release the Switch 2 before the conclusion of the summer. More specifically, he singled out June as the month that he thinks the hardware will launch. As for when this Switch 2 release date would be officially announced, Sean said it’s essentially guaranteed to be revealed at the April Nintendo Direct.

“They’re going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer,” Sean said. “I would say at the start of the summer, at the end of the school year, so you have kids talking about what they’re excited for. I think we’ll see a June launch. I’m thinking maybe mid-June, or a little bit later than that. But definitely before the end of the summer, that thing’s coming out.”

Sean also specified in the conversation that Nintendo has almost certainly not yet filled in retailers on the price or release date of the Switch 2. As such, any “leaks” from retailers that have claimed to know the launch date or cost of the console just yet are surely false. Only after Nintendo publicly announces this info will it then be passed on to retailers, which should lead to pre-orders soon after going live.

While everything that has been said here about the Nintendo Switch 2 is obviously just speculation, Sean clearly worked at Nintendo long enough to have a good idea about how the company approaches console launches. Because of this, there’s a pretty decent chance that the strategy that has been outlined here is the one that Nintendo is internally following. Only time will tell if this is true, but assuming it is, it would mean the Switch 2 will see the light of day only four months from now.

