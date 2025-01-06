New Nintendo Switch 2 Game Leaks Ahead of Console’s Reveal

A new game for the Nintendo Switch 2 seems to have leaked ahead of the console’s formal reveal. At this point, it’s anticipated that Nintendo could look to show off the Switch 2 for the first time as soon as this week. Whenever this long-anticipated reveal of the Switch 2 does happen, there’s a good chance that Nintendo will also announce some initial games that will end up coming to the platform upon its launch. Now, we might have an idea of one Switch 2 game that is in the works from a major third-party company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of YouTuber Doctre81, it was found that a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Gotham Knights seems to be in development. This belief stems from a developer who wrote on their LinkedIn page that they worked on a version of Gotham Knights for an “unannounced platform.” Given that the Switch 2 is the most prominent unannounced console on the horizon, there’s a high chance that Gotham Knights will be coming to Nintendo’s new platform.

Previously, Gotham Knights released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2022 and was met with a rather mixed response. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch leaked back in 2023, but this edition was never announced or released. As such, if Gotham Knights is set to finally land on a Nintendo platform, WB Games likely opted to just wait for the arrival of the Switch 2 rather than release a much lesser version on the existing Switch.

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City,” says the game’s description. “It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it.”

The first year of the Nintendo Switch 2 is almost certainly going to feature a number of ports of games that previously launched on other platforms. With more power at its disposal compared to the current Switch, the Switch 2 should be able to play a variety of games from PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that have been released over the past few years. As such, it wouldn’t be shocking at all to see Gotham Knights make the jump to the new Nintendo console whenever it sees the light of day.

[H/T VGC]