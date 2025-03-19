Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Reveals Potential May Release Date

The Nintendo Switch 2 release date may have been revealed by a new rumor, and if this rumor is accurate, the Switch 2 release date is not very far away. The first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set to go down next month on April 2, and the expectation is the Nintendo Switch 2 release date could be revealed, especially if the console is going to release in the first half of the year. Ahead of this, some retailers may be preparing for this release date to come sooner rather than later.

The rumor comes the way of a dubious source, but is nonetheless starting to make the rounds. More specifically, a Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit user, claims retailers in Poland have begun to sell Nintendo Switch games at cheaper prices than normal in order to make room for new inventory. Of course, there is no reason to prepare for more Nintendo Switch inventory as the console is on its last legs and slowing dramatically. More than this, shop layouts are starting to be changed, which often happens when new hardware is released. To this end, something similar happened with the release of the Nintendo Switch in 2017.

The implication here is, of course, these shops are moving out Nintendo Switch inventory and changing layouts to make room for the Nintendo Switch 2. If this is the case, it would point to a May or early June release date for the console, which some rumors have previously suggested.

For what it is worth, while an anonymous Reddit user is not the best source, they are not the only source to report this. That said, right now there is nothing concrete, just whispers of something happening. And even if there is indeed something be prepared for May, it doesn’t mean it has anything to do with the Nintendo Switch 2 or its release.

All of this is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt. All we have right now are rumors and speculation about the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, not official information. As you would expect, Nintendo — who rarely comments on rumors and speculation — has not said a peep about anything above. We do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

