6 Nintendo Switch 2 Games Have Leaked Early

Several Nintendo Switch 2 games have leaked early ahead of their reveal, or at least potentially. Nothing has been confirmed, but some of the new leaks have Nintendo fans licking their lips and chomping at the bit. According to the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, the next Nintendo console is going to be revealed later this month and release in March at a price point of $300 USD. Before the grand reveal, which will be followed by the grand release, Nintendo Switch 2 games are starting to leak or unearth via additional rumors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these Nintendo Switch 2 games is a complete mystery. Thanks to an anonymous manager from FNAC, and screenshots of an internal database they sent, we now know that Take-Two Interactive has a Nintendo Switch 2 game, seemingly ready for the launch of the console. Take-Two Interactive, for those that don’t know, is the parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K.

Other database leaks have seemingly confirmed a trio of ports for the Nintendo Switch 2: Tekken 8, EA Sports FC 25, and a Red Dead Redemption game. It is unclear if this is the first Red Dead Redemption or Red Dead Redemption 2, but another leak may actually shed light on this.

The last leak reveals another potential trio of Nintendo Switch 2 games. This leak comes the way of a leaker that goes by the name Average Lucia Fanatic, an anonymous leaker who built a reputation on the back of accurate leaks on the PS5 Pro. According to the leaker, both a new Mario Kart, which they call Mario Kart 9, and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available at the launch of the console. They also relay word of a new 3D Mario game, which they say will be revealed before the release of the console, but won’t be available at launch, presumably in favor of releasing later in the year.

The biggest game here is no doubt Mario Kart 9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not only the best-selling Nintendo Switch game, but Nintendo’s best-selling game of all time. Meanwhile, previous rumors have suggested because of this Nintendo is aiming big with Mario Kart 9, and in the process it has become one of its most expensive games ever made, which would be surprising considering the simple and iterative nature of the game does not lend itself to be expensive. If it is one of the most expensive Nintendo games ever made it’s because Nintendo went above and beyond injecting it with content and detail, and this would make sense considering it’s going to be arguably the console’s chief system seller.

Of course, take all of this — all three leaks and the speculation they have created — with a grain of salt. None of this is official information and it’s unlikely to draw out Nintendo for any type of comment. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.