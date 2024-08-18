Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Entering Mass Production Next Quarter

Mass production on the successor to Nintendo Switch could begin soon. As reported by Chinese outlet Money DJ (via Universo Nintendo), Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. recently shared its latest financial results. The company’s CEO Tony Lin specifically mentioned increasing demand in the company’s third quarter for semiconductor chips for new models of various video game systems, including Nintendo Switch. The company’s third quarter runs from October through December, and most pundits expect the tentatively titled “Switch 2” to release in the first half of 2025. That would line up nicely, and could mean that an announcement from Nintendo will happen soon.

At this time, actual information on Nintendo’s Switch successor has been very limited. Nintendo has only briefly mentioned the new system a handful of times, confirming that an announcement will be made sometime before the end of the current fiscal year on March 31st. Many fans believed the new system would get a launch window similar to the original Nintendo Switch, which came out on March 3rd, 2017. However, recent reports have suggested that we won’t see the system actually released in the current fiscal year, which means it wouldn’t come out until April or May at the earliest.

We do know that the current Nintendo Account system will carry over, and that there will be a shorter wait between the system’s official announcement and release compared to past systems (which certainly tracks with today’s report). Nintendo’s internal development teams also seem to be focused on games for the new system. Switch has still seen a steady stream of first-party games throughout 2024, but the focus has largely been on smaller titles handled by outside studios, including Princess Peach: Showtime! by Good-Feel, and next month’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which seems to be developed by Grezzo.

While Switch continues to see great success for Nintendo, the system will be at least eight years old by the time a new system is released. That’s an incredible run for a gaming system, but fans are excited to see what will come next. Hopefully we’ll get some concrete information soon, so fans can see what the next Nintendo generation looks like!

