Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Date Leaked, And It’s Very Soon

The wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 is almost over, according to a new leak. Since the start of the year, Nintendo fans have suffered through countless rumors about the next Nintendo console, which is believed to be a Nintendo Switch successor based on previous rumors, leaks, and even cryptic teases from Nintendo itself.

Many of these rumors and reports have claimed the new Nintendo console is going to be revealed this year, with Nintendo aiming to release it sometime in 2025, most likely in the first half of the year. The deeper we get into 2024 though with no reveal the more Nintendo fans lose hope. The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumor is set to restore hope though.

The rumor comes the way of PH Brazil, a fairly well known Nintendo leaker who has proven reliable in the past. According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be revealed this coming week, on either Monday or Tuesday. In other words, if this rumor is true, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed on either October 28 or October 29, a few days before Halloween.

The rumor gets even more interesting though. An even more well-known Nintendo leaker, with a bulletproof track record, Pyoro, changed their profile name on X to the eyes emoji. This change — which was made today — was accompanied with a new header image featuring the Nintendo Alarmo. Many Nintendo fans have taken this to mean the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is imminent, which would line up with this new rumor from PH Brazil.

At the moment of publishing, all we have is this new rumor and the speculation Pyoro’s X account changes have created. Where there is smoke, there is usually fire, but right now there is still nothing definitive. To this end, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

Nintendo has not commented on any of this in any capacity. We don’t suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.