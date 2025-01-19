Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Claims Xbox Will be One of the System’s Biggest Supporters

Over the last year, Xbox has been making a concerted effort to bring more of its games to competing video game platforms. The reality is, video game development is a costly thing, and Xbox has looked to offset costs by making its first-party games more widely available. While the company has been largely quiet about its plans for 2025, rumors suggest that not only will this strategy continue, but Nintendo Switch 2 will be getting a lot of support as a result. Leaker PH Brazil (via Gaming Leaks and Rumors) has said that he is aware of more Switch 2 games coming from Xbox than any other publisher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PH Brazil is not saying that Xbox will be the biggest supporter of Nintendo Switch 2, only that it’s the biggest that he currently knows of. As with any rumor, readers will want to take this with a grain of salt. That being said, there are many reasons to believe Xbox could be preparing a lot of games for Nintendo’s new system. NateTheHate, who accurately leaked the reveal date for Nintendo Switch 2 last week, has claimed that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection are both in development for Switch 2. Jez Corden of Windows Central recently stated that he expects “way more than that.”

Since Xbox began this initiative of bringing its games over to other platforms, Nintendo users have seen both Pentiment and Grounded brought to the current Switch. There are a lot more games Xbox could bring over to Nintendo Switch 2, including Sea of Thieves, which was ported to PS5 last year. Another possibility is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. That game is currently exclusive to Xbox, but will be coming to PS5 at some point this year. We can also expect some games in the Call of Duty franchise, as a result of the contract signed between Nintendo and Microsoft.

For now, Nintendo fans will have to wait patiently to see how all of this plays out. Nintendo Switch 2 was only officially announced on January 16th, so details on the console are pretty slim at this point. We don’t know when it will be released, how much it will cost, or very many games that will be released for it outside of the new Mario Kart. A Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on April 2nd, which should offer a lot more information on the system itself, as well as many games that will be made available.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch 2 Trailer Seemingly Confirms Leaked Joy-Con Upgrade

The idea of Xbox being a major supporter of a Nintendo system once would have seemed completely ridiculous, but it sounds very plausible given everything that’s happened over the last few years. Hopefully this is a sign that publishers have big plans for Nintendo Switch 2, and that we’ll be seeing a lot of good games on the platform.

Are you hoping to see a lot of Xbox games on Nintendo Switch 2? What games do you think would be a good fit? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

