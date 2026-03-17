New Nintendo Switch 2 Update Just Made a Huge Improvement to Handheld Games

Nintendo has released a huge new update for Switch 2 consoles today that makes Switch 1 games better to play than ever in handheld mode. For the most part, Switch games that are played through a TV when the Switch 2 is docked both look and perform better. While the Switch 2 provides a fantastic handheld experience as well, there is a pretty clear drop-off in quality when playing on the go. Fortunately, Nintendo has now looked to resolve this just a bit through a major new feature.

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As of today, Nintendo Switch 2 firmware version 22.0.0 has gone live and has made numerous tweaks to the platform. By far the biggest change, though, is the arrival of “Handheld Boost Mode”. This feature, which can be turned on in the Settings menu, will allow original Switch games to run like they would when docked and played on a TV while still in handheld mode. Although this feature doesn’t extend to Switch 2 games, it makes the backward compatibility function of the latest Nintendo console that much better.

Outside of this major new addition to the Switch 2, Nintendo has made a variety of smaller tweaks to the console as well. This includes changes to Friend Lists, GameChat, and accessibility. All in all, this is one of the biggest Switch 2 updates that the platform has seen since its launch last year and shows that Nintendo is still looking to make big upgrades to the hardwarw when possible.

To get a look at everything that Nintendo has done with this new Switch 2 update, you can find the full patch notes below.