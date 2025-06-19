Nintendo Switch 2 System Update Seemingly Fixes Issues With Some Switch 1 Games

A new update is now live for both versions of Nintendo Switch. Whether you’re using the original system or Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll find yourself prompted to update to version 20.1.5 the next time you turn it on. Unfortunately, Nintendo has not gone into any significant detail about what to expect. The company has released patch notes, but they don’t tell us too much. However, the update does seem to fix issues with some games that haven’t been running on the new system. Specifically, it seems titles that use the Carbon Engine may have been fixed. We’ll offer more details following the patch notes from Nintendo’s official website below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ver. 20.1.5 (Released June 18, 2025)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

image of jurassic park classic games collection taken on nintendo switch 2 following the update

Nintendo has a full list of Switch 1 games that are having compatibility issues with Switch 2. Many games on that list are reissues and compilations of older titles that use the Carbon Engine created by Limited Run Games. In my review for Nintendo Switch 2, I tested Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection and it crashed almost immediately. Shortly after launch, Limited Run Games founder Josh Fairhurst stated that the publisher seemed to discover the specific issue facing Carbon Engine games, and had reported it to Nintendo. It looks like the 20.1.5 system update has resolved the problem. Following the update, I once again tested Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, and it seems to now run just as well as it did on the original Switch.

Without testing all games that use the Carbon Engine on the system, it’s impossible to say whether this update has resolved all of their Switch 2 backwards compatibility problems. However, Fairhurst’s assessment attributed the issue to “a line of code that is used for video playback on the original Switch.” He also claimed that it could have been causing issues with games from other publishers. If this was a pretty simple fix, it’s possible Nintendo could have a lot more games backwards compatible as a result. As of this writing, Nintendo has not updated its list of Switch 1 games having issues on Switch 2, but it’s possible the line of code has been fixed.

Nintendo and its partners seem to be working hard behind the scenes to improve backwards compatibility on Switch 2, ensuring that existing Switch owners can continue to use the vast majority of their games on the new system without issue. We’ve seen a large number of updates for older games over just the last two weeks, and developers seem to have taken the opportunity to even add in some new quality of life improvements here and there. For Nintendo Switch 2 owners that never had an original Switch, this might be the perfect excuse to buy some of the many games that have been released over the last 8 years.

Are you happy to see more backwards compatibility issues resolved? Do you own any Switch games that have had issues on Switch 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!