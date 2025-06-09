Nintendo Switch 2 Developer Uncovers Why Some Switch 1 Games Aren’t Backwards Compatible

Nintendo Switch 2 can play the vast majority of games that were released on the original Switch. In many cases, those games even work a lot better than they did before. Not every game is playable on the new system though, and Nintendo has compiled a list of games that are still encountering performance and start up issues. The company and its partners are investigating these problems and hoping to find resolutions quickly. It seems one developer has uncovered why certain games aren’t working on the new system, and that’s Limited Run Games.

Several titles that Limited Run Games has had a hand in are suffering from issues on the new system, from games they’ve published themselves like Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, to WayForward’s Clock Tower: Rewind. Speaking to Time Extension (via Nintendo Life), Limited Run Games boss Josh Fairhurst revealed that the company may have uncovered the source of these issues. Fairhurst believes that a line of code is causing the problem, not only for games LRG had a hand in, but games from other companies, as well.

clock tower: rewind is one of several games having backwards compatibility issues on nintendo switch 2

“The backwards compatibility issue derives from a line of code that is used for video playback on the original Switch. We have reported the line of code to Nintendo and are hoping to see it addressed as an update to the Switch 2’s backwards compatibility in the future, as I believe this line of code is also causing compatibility issues with games from other publishers,” Fairhurst told Time Extension.

Fairhurst went on to explain that Limited Run Games had a short window to work with Nintendo Switch 2; the company only received development hardware “two weeks ago.” That lines up with a report from Insider Gaming at the end of March, which said that many third-party developers were still waiting on dev kits for the new system. From the system’s launch, it looks like Nintendo largely stuck to providing these kits to the biggest names in the industry, like Sega, Capcom, and CD Projekt Red. This was likely done to keep a tight lid on any secrets related to Switch 2, but resulted in a shorter window to look into any issues with existing software.

Hopefully this discovery by Limited Run Games will help resolve some of the backwards compatibility issues on Nintendo Switch 2. The list of games still encountering issues is pretty small, but for anyone that spent money on these games, it’s still cause for frustration. In my review for Nintendo Switch 2, I tried out Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection to see how a game on the list would perform on the new system, and very quickly encountered a crash that prevented it from even progressing to the main menu. Hopefully Nintendo looks into this proposed fix quickly.

