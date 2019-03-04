Nintendo Switch Turns 2 Years Old, Industry And Fans React

On this day two years ago, Nintendo released its newest gaming system: the Nintendo Switch. At launch, the Switch was lauded for its innovative design that made it half handheld half home console, and of course for launching with what what turned out to be one of the best games this generation: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Today marks two years of making memories with friends and family while gaming your way with #NintendoSwitch! What games are you playing today? #MyWayToPlay pic.twitter.com/IZFHpgu8bu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2019

As you would expect, social media and gaming forums have been buzzing with celebrations for the system, from fellow members of the development industry, to Nintendo’s most hardcore fans.

Here’s just a taste of it:

I got the #NintendoSwitch 3 days after the console’s 1st anniversary as a birthday present. 2 days later, a Direct happened, with a reveal of exciting things like Smash and Octo Expansion. My first games were Splatoon 2, Mario Odyseey, and Breath of the Wild. Awesome System. pic.twitter.com/7WL6MSngu9 — Mister MidKnight: PSIcological Pilgor, Dreams Fan (@IAmMrMidKnight) March 3, 2019

Happy #Switchiversary! It’s by far my favorite system! Two years have just come and gone, but I’ve never had so much fun playing a system and collecting for it! #SwitchCorps pic.twitter.com/sVYJlls5pb — JP’S SWITCHMANIA (@JPSWITCHMANIA) March 3, 2019

Grattis på födelsedagen #NintendoSwitch 🎂 Ni har så många bra spel men vi gillar främst de spel vi kan spela tillsammans med er 💚❤️ — Xbox Sverige (@xboxse) March 3, 2019

It’s crazy to think the Nintendo Switch is two years old. It’s a cliche thing to say, but I can remember frantically hunting down one during the initial stock shortages like it was just yesterday.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What were you doing on the Switch’s launch day two years ago?

