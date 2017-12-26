Here Are the Best Deals on Nintendo Switch Accessory Essentials

If you received a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, you probably spent the entire day in a gaming-fueled stupor. Before returning to that state of blissful semi-unconsciousness, you might want to spend a little time hunting down some much-needed accessories. We’re here to help with that. Below you’ll find the best deals going on some Nintendo Switch essentials.

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch (2-Pack) – $8.99: The amFilm screen protector is, without a doubt, the most popular option for the Nintendo Switch. Right now you can save 15% on an already inexpensive and well reviewed hard carrying case for the Switch when you order one of the screen protector packs. They’re also offering 20% off this brushed silver aluminum play stand with the purchase of a protector pack.

Speaking of play stands, they definitely qualify as a must-have for Switch owners. Brushed aluminum is nice, but you can get play stands that will do the job of propping up your Switch while charging for as little as $12. The HORI stand is another popular, and relatively inexpensive option.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Hard Shell Case – $14.91 (40% off): The carrying case mentioned above is cheaper than the Orzly and will likely work perfectly for your needs, but the Orzly is the most popular option for the Nintendo Switch on Amazon. There are also several ways to save an additional 10% – 15% on the case with the following promotions that are attached to other Orzly items for the Switch:

• Save 15% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Orzly Pro Turbo Controller for Nintendo Switch offered by Orzly Store. Enter code NSPCTPCH at checkout.

• Save 15% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Orzly Grip Case for Nintendo Switch in GamePad Mode offered by Orzly Store. Enter code NSGCAPCA at checkout.

• Save 10% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Orzly Steering Wheels for Nintendo Switch (FOUR PACK – 2xBLACK, 1xRED, 1xBLUE) offered by Orzly Store. Enter code NSPCH4WH at checkout.

• Save 10% on this item when you purchase 1 or more Orzly Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller & Joy-Cons offered by Orzly Store. Enter code NSPCHPJD at checkout.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock – $17.99 (40% off): The official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con charging dock fuels up to four Joy-Con controllers simultaneously – and you can get it now for an all-time low price.

Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger by HORI – $14.99 (25% off): Keeping your Nintendo Switch charged while traveling is a problem that you’ll definitely want to address, and this official Nintendo car charger is a no-brainer solution for road trips. It’s powerful enough to allow you to play while charging. If you want that capability with a portable charger, you’ll need to pony up a lot more for the Anker PowerCore+ 26800.

Mumba case for Nintendo Switch – $19.99 (50% off): If you’re clumsy with your gadgets and need heavy duty protection for your Nintendo Switch, this Mumba case will provide it. You can also save an additional 30% on the case if you opt to go with their screen protector over the amFilm version.

Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card – $36.99 (18% off): If you plan on downloading most of your games for the Nintendo Switch, there’s a very good chance that you’ll need additional storage down the line. The Switch can support microSD cards up to 256GB, but a 128GB card is probably the sweet spot for most users. This SanDisk model is one popular option but, at the moment, you can save some money with the Samsung card.

HORI Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller – $20.99 (30% off): This officially licensed Nintendo controller doesn’t have motion controls, rumble, or NFC functions, but it is less than 1/3 the price of the Pro version with the current deal.

For more recommendations, check out our Nintendo Switch accessory buyer’s guide here!

