New Nintendo Switch Game Placeholders Flood Amazon Ahead of Direct Presentation

Nintendo fans are getting hyped and, true to form, they’re getting hyped about something that have no idea about. This morning it was noticed that over a dozen Nintendo Switch game placeholders flooded onto Amazon, with varying price points ranging from $59.99 to $99.99. There are no titles given to any of these products, which appeared out of thin air, it seems. This has everyone really excited about January’s Nintendo Direct.

18 Nintendo Switch placeholder listings on Amazon, presumably for the January Direct announcement, 14 can be preordered. Some at $99.99 placeholders https://t.co/zmfQNkLvwW pic.twitter.com/HUvLl43NyO — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 31, 2017

In all, there are 18 placeholders to choose from. Yes, I said choose. You can actually order these games already, and what’s even more interesting is the fact that your Amazon Prime discount will apply. Multiple users are placing orders for some of the more expensive titles, just in case they turn out to be hard-to-find special editions. If they turn out to be duds, you can always cancel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there’s no evidence to suggest that these are all new games. There are a number of games that we know are coming down the pipeline that we haven’t seen listings for yet. Metroid Prime 4, Shin Megami Tensei, Yoshi, and Kirby all come to mind. There’s a good chance that many of these placeholders are for games that we already know about, which will be covered in some detail in the January Nintendo Direct.

There’s also a good chance that January’s Nintendo Direct with deal with a few Nintendo 3DS games. The 3DS sold very well in 2017, which means the install base is bigger than ever. We’re seeing a definite migration to the Switch from long-time 3DS developers (hey GameFreak!), but there’s no way Nintendo is going to let all of those new 3DS owners starve next year.

We don’t know when Nintendo will be hosting its Direct, but we’ll keep you in the loop. It will be the first Direct of 2018, and Nintendo will want to set an ambitious pace. We’re expecting some cool announcements, but it would be best to keep your hopes in check.