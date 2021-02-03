Nintendo Switch Getting Special New Apex Legends Controller

✖

Apex Legends finally has a release date on Nintendo Switch, and now the game is getting its own controller for the platform, as well! Announced by PowerA, the peripheral is part of the company's Enhanced Wireless Controller offerings. The controller features a sleek red, black, and white design, with the Apex Legends logo emblazoned at the top. All of PowerA's peripherals are officially-licensed by Nintendo, though it does feature some differences from controllers produced by the latter company. The controller will release on February 20th, so Apex Legends fans will be able to snag it well ahead of the game's release on Nintendo Switch.

An image of the controller can be found below.

(Photo: PowerA)

For those unfamiliar with PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controllers, they work similar to Nintendo's Pro Controller. However, the controllers use batteries (two are included), as opposed to a rechargeable cable. They also lack NFC capabilities and a rumble feature. The former might be an issue for fans of Nintendo's amiibo line, but these exclusions also result in a product that's somewhat easier on the wallet: the Apex Legends Enhanced Wireless Controller will retail for $49.99, which is about $20 less than the Pro Controller design.

Over the last few years, PowerA has offered a number of different wireless controllers for Nintendo Switch based on first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as third-party titles like Cuphead and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Given just how many controllers the company has offered, it should come as little surprise that a game as big as Apex Legends is next on the list. Not every game needs its own specialized controller, but for those in need of a new one anyway, this should be a tempting option.

All in all, this looks like a very cool controller for fans of Apex Legends! Fans have been waiting quite some time for the game to release on Nintendo Switch, so the controller should be the perfect way to enjoy the game on the platform. The controller is now available on Amazon, and can be found right here.

