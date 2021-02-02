Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

✖

In addition to releasing Season 8 - Mayhem today alongside the new Legend, Fuse, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced that -- with help from the folks at Panic Button -- the popular free-to-play battle royale video game will officially release for the Nintendo Switch on March 9th. News about the Nintendo Switch version of the title was recently teased, and now we know more about it than ever before.

In case you somehow missed it, the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was first announced in the middle of last year. The developer provided updates every so often that basically boiled down to "it's still happening" without anything definitive attached. That is, until today. In addition to the release date, Respawn Entertainment has noted that, because it is releasing several weeks into the current season, folks that play on Switch will immediately be granted 30 levels for the Season 8 Battle Pass and that playing on the new platform will earn double experience.

We're proud to announce that Apex Legends launches on Nintendo Switch on March 9th, 2021. ❗️: https://t.co/V19mWq3zF1 pic.twitter.com/EA3jCDMayf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2021

"Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button. We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimizations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go," said Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends, as part of the announcement. "Apex Legends will launch on Switch with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game."

As noted above, Apex Legends is now set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 9th. The popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and is -- as of today -- in the midst of Season 8 - Mayhem. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of Apex Legends releasing in March for the Nintendo Switch? Are you looking forward to the new additions in Season 8 - Mayhem? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!