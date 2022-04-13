New Nintendo Switch Remake Possibly Leaked by Bandai Namco

It appears that Bandai Namco is hiring for a new first-party game on Nintendo Switch. ResetEra poster Snikdasnek has shared job listings for the projectfrom Bandai Namco’s Japanese website. The project was apparently contracted by Nintendo, and it will be a remaster/remake of a 3D action game. The company is apparently looking for people that can work on “the HD remastering of 3D backgrounds.” Unfortunately, there are no additional hints about what the project might be, but these job listings are sure to lead to heavy speculation from Nintendo fans over the coming days!

Naturally, Snikdasnek’s fellow posters have already provided some possible guesses as to what the game could be. A lot of people have guessed that it could be Kid Icarus: Uprising, an action game that released on Nintendo 3DS in 2012. Uprising has a passionate fanbase, but the game could find a much bigger audience on Nintendo Switch. It wouldn’t be the first 3DS game to make the jump, either; last year, Nintendo contracted Grezzo to handle a Switch port of Miitopia.

Of course, the GameCube era has a lot of great titles that could be brought over to Switch. Some posters have guessed that Bandai Namco could be hiring for a remaster of one of the Metroid Prime games, though rumors suggest that Retro Studios has already completed development on a remaster of the first game. One poster also guessed that it could be Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem, and it’s worth noting that Nightdive Studios has expressed an interest in remastering that game. Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick revealed in February that Nintendo “always get gun shy working with 3rd party developers.” Perhaps Nintendo instead opted to have Bandai Namco work on the game, given the close relationship the two maintain!

Unfortunately, it’s all just conjecture for now. Over the last five years, Nintendo has brought some of its best games over to Switch, but the reality is, there are a lot of great games that remain missing on the platform. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed!

