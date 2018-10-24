New Nintendo Switch Bundles Will Need This Amazon Digital Storage Sale

If you are one of the many people planning to get or give a Nintendo Switch bundle this holiday season, keep in mind that adding a microSD card is essential. Downloading just one big game is enough to basically wipe out the Switch’s meager amount of onboard memory.

That having been said, Amazon is running another big one-day sale on digital storage products, and it’s absolutely fantastic for PC users looking for internal and external hard drives and/or anyone looking for fast microSD cards for their Android phone, digital cameras, tablets, drones, etc. However, the SandDisk Extreme microSD cards listed in the sale are overkill for your Nintendo Switch and the 64GB Nintendo Switch-branded card offers too little storage at too high a price. Fortunately, Amazon is also running separate deals on SanDisk microSD cards that hit the sweet spot for additional Nintendo Switch storage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment, you can score a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $23.25, which is 28% off the list price and an all-time low. We consider a 128GB card the bare minimum for extra storage on the Nintendo Switch, so if you want to give yourself a little extra breathing room, the 200GB version is selling for $41.15, which is 25% off and just a few bucks off the all-time low.

If you are looking for additional storage for your PC, digital camera, or Android phone, you might want to check out the 480GB SanDisk SSD for $69.99 (65% off and an all-time low), a SanDisk 128GB Ultra UHS-I Class 10 SDXC Memory Card for $23.50 (37% off and an all-time low), a 6TB G-Technology G-DRIVE external hard drive for $139.99 (30% off and an all-time low), and a WD 2TB My Passport X for Xbox One portable external hard drive for $59.19 (20% off and an all-time low).

Make sure to check out all of the deals in Amazon’s storage sale right here. It’s only good though the end of the day today, October 24th.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.