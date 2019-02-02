Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting A Smaller and Cheaper Model Soon

Nintendo is getting ready to release a Nintendo Switch hardware redesign that will see a smaller and cheaper version of the system release before the end of fiscal 2019, according to a new report from Nikkei.

As you will know, Nintendo has always been smitten by hardware iteration and redesign. And it looks like it’s not changing its way for the Nintendo Switch.

According to the new report from Nikkei — which is in-line with some previous and similar reports — Nintendo is readying to release a smaller and cheaper alternative to its somewhat pricey hyrbird console by the end of March 2020, partially, if not mostly, in hope to further bolster sales of the new system and reach an audience not interested in spending a somewhat premium-price for a system. In other words, parents looking to buy a gaming system for their kids.

Nikkei describes the redesign as “portable” and “easy to carry around,” which hopefully suggests the system can fit in your pocket, which the current comes nowhere near doing.

And this seems like a shrewd move by Nintendo. While many people play the Nintendo Switch on their TV (or at least sometimes they do), it appears a majority of players a majority of the time play the Nintendo Switch in undocked mode. That said, while I think the Switch’s size is great for playing portably in the bed or on the couch, it isn’t great for outside the house. It’s just a little too big. However, if you made it a bit smaller, more convenient to carry around, that will go a long way for many who like to play games during commute.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt though. While it looks increasingly likely that Nintendo will release some type of redesign for the Switch in order to make it cheaper to make and cheaper for the consumer, there’s been no official word from Nintendo that this is its plans. And until word from Nintendo arrives, it’s best not to get too attached to any report, no matter how likely it seems.

