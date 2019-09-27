It seems like just yesterday, the Nintendo Switch was birthed into the world by Nintendo, alongside a new Zelda game. But, well, time flies, that’s just a reality of life. No, seriously, the Nintendo Switch is going to college! Today, Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch: Together Tour, which will bring the hybrid console and some games to campuses across the United States. Because, you know, nothing goes better with Adderall and beer pong than trying to finish one damn game of Super Mario Party in first. Thankfully, for college students, Nintendo is bringing Super Mario Party on the road with it. It will also show up to orientation packing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Super Mario Maker 2. There will also be photo opportunities, but at the moment, there’s no word if you’ll be able to snap a selfie with Waluigi. Lastly, Nintendo will be dishing out a $10 coupon to Target for the use of any Nintendo purchase of $75 or more.

Meanwhile, attendees can pre-register here to nab a free and unique QR Code that can be scanned during the event. And as Nintendo puts it, the more you scan that bad boy, the more fun you will have. Here are the list of colleges included in the tour:

Northwestern University

Evanston, Illinois

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

The University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Oct. 3-4

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri

Oct. 7-8

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

Kansas State University

Manhattan, Kansas

Oct. 14-15

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oct. 21-22

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

The University of Texas at Dallas

Richardson, Texas

Oct. 24-25

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

The University of Arizona

Tucson, Arizona

Nov. 7-8

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

UCLA

Los Angeles, California

Nov. 12-13

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

University of California Riverside

Riverside, California

Nov. 20-21

11 a.m.-5 p.m. local time

Nintendo Switch: Together Tour will only take place between September 20 and November 21. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional locations. Further, it’s unclear if this will be a one-off type of thing. I suppose that depends on the reception.

