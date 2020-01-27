3 Special New Nintendo Switch Controllers Revealed

Hardware makers PowerA and Nintendo have announced a trio of new Nintendo Switch controllers, which will be releasing in March. More specifically, the former has announced that it has two special new Animal Crossing controllers and one special DOOM Eternal controller releasing on March 10, presumably in a variety of regions. The former two controllers feature Timmy plus Tommy Nook and K.K. slider, while the latter has a bit more of a generic DOOM Eternal branding. Further, each controller is wireless and each will ring in at $50. Pre-orders for the Animal Crossing controllers are available here. The Doom Eternal controller is available here.

PowerA notes that all three controllers use Bluetooth 5.2 technology, plus feature the following: leds for player number, button mapping, low battery warning, two AA batteries, advanced gaming buttons, and officially licenses. Lastly, each comes with a two-year limited warranty.

Beyond these features, there’s nothing very special or premium about the controllers, and if you have experience with PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers, you will be very familiar with the build and quality of these three pieces of gaming hardware.

According to PowerA, each controller is built for comfort and for long gaming sessions, and allows you to play Nintendo Switch games like a pro. Personally, I don’t own any PowerA controllers, so I can’t speak to their quality, but I know they are quite popular. And if you’re a big Animal Crossing or DOOM fan, then these may just be must buys.

