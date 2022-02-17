Crunchyroll App Now Available on Nintendo Switch

The anime streaming app Crunchyroll has officially launched on the Nintendo Switch. Streaming apps on the Nintendo console have been relatively limited in general, let alone anime-centric ones, so this should be good news for many. Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch app for Crunchyroll is actually powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and allows people to watch anime docked or otherwise.

While not the first anime streaming app on the Nintendo Switch — that honor belongs to Funimation — Crunchyroll’s addition to the console does come with some genuinely new odds and ends for Nintendo Switch users. According to the official announcement, Crunchyroll’s app on the Nintendo Switch will allow viewers to access offline viewing, assuming they have the appropriate subscription. This marks the first time a streaming app on the Nintendo Switch has offered offline viewing.

Given that Funimation was previously available as a streaming app on the Nintendo Switch, it is not all that surprising that Crunchyroll has now debuted on the console. In case you somehow missed it, Crunchyroll was acquired by Funimation Global Group, itself a joint venture from Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, in August of last year.

As noted above, the Crunchyroll app is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Those Crunchyroll subscribers of Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan tiers are able to access offline viewing. Otherwise, Crunchyroll supports both the free, ad-supported version as well as the ad-free version of the streaming service on Nintendo Switch that is also available elsewhere. In general, the Nintendo Switch series of consoles — the Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Lite, and base model Nintendo Switch — are now available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find any of them in stock. The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest model, and while our review from late last year notes that it is only an incremental upgrade, it is still the best version of the Nintendo Switch yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo Switch console more broadly right here.

