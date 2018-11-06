Nintendo Switch Developer Teases ‘Exciting High-Profile’ Announcements Soon

While Panic Button is certainly known for its stellar work in porting games to the Nintendo Switch (like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and the upcoming Warframe), we shouldn’t dare ignore Virtuos. The China-based studio has produced a number of great third-party efforts for Switch, including L.A. Noire, Starlink: Battle For Atlas, and, most recently, Dark Souls Remastered.

In a recent interview with Nintendo Life, the studio suggested that its work with Nintendo Switch is just getting started, and there could be bigger things on the horizon with the future.

The studio first noted that the Switch is a great system to work on, with Dark Souls Remastered producer Tang Mengjia noting, “To be honest, we thought it would be more difficult than it actually was. Regarding hardware-specific challenges, we had great support from Nintendo when we were solving technical issues and things like performance improvement. Personally, I found developing for Switch really comfortable and straightforward.”

But then comes some of the challenges with replicating work on the Switch, like with Dark Souls. “For us, the most challenging thing was making sure that the game runs smoothly from start to finish. Some areas in the original version had a few framerate challenges. We were confident we could address this, and after some testing and optimization, we reached the target framerate.”

But then came the tease that bigger things are on the horizon for the developer. Dark Souls producer Lukas Codr noted, “For obvious reasons, we cannot say what exactly we’re working on, but we will definitely have some exciting high-profile Switch games coming out very soon. By porting Dark Souls we have proven that we can take on any Switch project, so we are confident we will get more projects in the future. As you might have seen in the last few weeks, we’ve also worked on Ubisoft’s Starlink: Battle for Atlas, which has received critical acclaim.”

The team also has an original project in developer, “working on a mobile battle-royale prototype, that we’re testing in partnership with mobile games publishers.” But, alas, no details just yet.

We’ll see what comes in the future for the Switch. In the meantime, be sure to check out Dark Souls Remastered now for the system. Starlink is definitely worth a look, too!

