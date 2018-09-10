‘Fortnite’ Rules Nintendo Switch Downloads For August, Alongside Indie Hits

August was a busy month for Nintendo Switch owners, with a number of new indie games hitting the eShop, alongside existing favorites that were continuing to sell well. But leave it to a favorite multiplayer hit to rule the charts once again.

Based on information provided by Nintendo Everything, Epic Games’ Fortnite continued to rule the Nintendo Switch charts as the top download for the system for the month, mainly due to its free-to-play setup with optional customization purchases. This will likely continue to be the case in the months ahead, as the game’s momentum hasn’t slowed down in the least since its introduction on Switch earlier this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there’s also room for indie hits, as a number of titles continue to be top sellers for the platform. Hollow Knight, which also debuted during E3 week alongside Fortnite for the Switch, held firmly onto its second place position. Meanwhile, newcomer Dead Cells did quite well with its debut in the third place position on the charts, as did multiplayer favorite Overcooked! 2.

Rounding out the top five is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which continues to do remarkably well a year and a half after its release. More than likely, it’ll continue to have a strong position going into the holiday season.

Here’s the full top 30, according to the charts:

Fortnite Hollow Knight Dead Cells Overcooked 2 Zelda: Breath of the Wild Rocket League Okami HD Minecraft Stardew Valley Splatoon 2 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Paladins Octopath Traveler Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Into the Breach Sonic Mania Salt and Sanctuary Fallout Shelter Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Mega Man X Legacy Collection Mario Tennis Aces Enter the Gungeon Super Mario Odyssey The Messenger Human: Fall Flat Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nine Parchments

There are quite a few surprises here, like Salt and Sanctuary doing well with its debut, as well as Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate landing on the chart despite its late month debut. The Messenger has also left a worthy dent on the list, and is likely to move up the top-sellers list as September goes on. And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey continue to lurk, and now that they’re getting special Starter Packs, they could pick back up as well.

We’ll see where September’s numbers go in the weeks ahead!