‘Fortnite’ Rules Nintendo Switch Downloads For August, Alongside Indie Hits

August was a busy month for Nintendo Switch owners, with a number of new indie games hitting the eShop, alongside existing favorites that were continuing to sell well. But leave it to a favorite multiplayer hit to rule the charts once again.

Based on information provided by Nintendo Everything, Epic Games’ Fortnite continued to rule the Nintendo Switch charts as the top download for the system for the month, mainly due to its free-to-play setup with optional customization purchases. This will likely continue to be the case in the months ahead, as the game’s momentum hasn’t slowed down in the least since its introduction on Switch earlier this summer.

But there’s also room for indie hits, as a number of titles continue to be top sellers for the platform. Hollow Knight, which also debuted during E3 week alongside Fortnite for the Switch, held firmly onto its second place position. Meanwhile, newcomer Dead Cells did quite well with its debut in the third place position on the charts, as did multiplayer favorite Overcooked! 2.

Rounding out the top five is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which continues to do remarkably well a year and a half after its release. More than likely, it’ll continue to have a strong position going into the holiday season.

Here’s the full top 30, according to the charts:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Hollow Knight
  3. Dead Cells
  4. Overcooked 2
  5. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  6. Rocket League
  7. Okami HD
  8. Minecraft
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  12. Paladins
  13. Octopath Traveler
  14. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  16. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  17. Into the Breach
  18. Sonic Mania
  19. Salt and Sanctuary
  20. Fallout Shelter
  21. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  22. Mega Man X Legacy Collection
  23. Mario Tennis Aces
  24. Enter the Gungeon
  25. Super Mario Odyssey
  26. The Messenger
  27. Human: Fall Flat
  28. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  29. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  30. Nine Parchments

There are quite a few surprises here, like Salt and Sanctuary doing well with its debut, as well as Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate landing on the chart despite its late month debut. The Messenger has also left a worthy dent on the list, and is likely to move up the top-sellers list as September goes on. And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey continue to lurk, and now that they’re getting special Starter Packs, they could pick back up as well.

We’ll see where September’s numbers go in the weeks ahead!

