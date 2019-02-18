Nintendo Switch Bundle With Free $35 eShop Code is Shipping Now

If you haven’t jumped on the Nintendo Switch bandwagon yet, a brand new bundle is available now that offers a fantastic deal. For the standard $299.99 you’ll get a Nintendo Switch console packaged with a free $35 eShop code that you can use towards any game that you choose.

At the moment, you can pre-order one right here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping or via Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This is the best deal on a Nintendo Switch console that we’ve seen since the holidays, and like the bundles that we saw around Black Friday, the eShop version will only be around for a limited time.

Last week’s Nintendo Direct revealed that an all-new sequel to Mario Maker is coming to the Nintendo Switch as an exclusive in June. If you’re interested in playing it on your new Switch, now would be a great time to reserve a copy.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order Super Mario Maker 2 on Amazon for $54.69 after an instant 7% discount and an additional $1.13 coupon applied at checkout. Amazon hasn’t offered a $10 pre-order credit for a game in a long time (the program seems like it’s dead, honestly), so odds are this will be the best deal you’re going to get – lock it in while you can. Either way, the game is covered by their pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. In this case, that should be sometime in June. The announcement trailer should give you a pretty good idea about what to expect.

