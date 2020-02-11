Nintendo Switch eShop Sale: 15 Great Games For $15 or Less

Gaming isn’t a cheap hobby, especially on Nintendo Switch. While great Steam and PlayStation Store sales are making it a bit cheaper on certain platforms, gaming on Nintendo’s latest hybrid console can get a bit pricey. Not only does Nintendo rarely discount its first-party games, but sales in general aren’t as abundant. And even when the eShop does run a special promotion or two, the discounts are often a bit light.

That said, this week, there’s some great Nintendo Switch deals currently on the eShop. Below, you can find some of the best of these deals, or more specifically, 15 games currently — and for a limited time only — $15 or cheaper.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $15 — 75 percent off Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $15 — 50 percent off (2019 release) Child of Light — $5 — 75 percent off Onimusha: Warlords — $10 — 50 percent off (2019 release) South Park: The Stick of Truth — $15 — 50 percent off Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle — $10 — 50 percent off Resident Evil Revelations — $10 — 50 percent off (Resident Evil Revelations 2 also $10) Rayman Legends — $10 — 75 percent off Trials Rising — $10 — 60 percent off (2019 release) Valiant Hearts — $5 — 75 percent off Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — $15 — 60 percent off Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power — $6 — 70 percent off (2019 release) (Trine 2 = $5, Trine = $4) NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 — $7 — 75 percent off Phantom Doctrine — $2 — 90 percent off (2019 release) Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition — $4 — 80 percent off

