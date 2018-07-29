Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Features Resident Evil Revelations, More

While this week’s featured Nintendo Switch eShop games have gotten a lot of attention, there are also a number of titles that are on sale, including some indie favorites and a pair of classic Resident Evil adventures.
The two Revelations games, which came out a while ago and offer plenty of third-person survival horror thrills for fans and newbies alike, can actually be yours for the collective price of just under $30! That’s not a bad deal at all, though you’ll need a good amount of memory card space to download them both. Just letting you know.
Some indie favorites are also on sale as well. These include the Metroid-esque adventure Axiom Verge, which can be yours for $17.99; the multiplayer adventure game Nine Parchments, which has been lowered to $7.99 (down from $19.99!); and the original Jackbox Party Pack, featuring a number of favorites for half price, down to $12.49!
The deals below are available now through Thursday morning, so get them while you can!
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – $9.99 (down from $14.99)
- Air Mail – $9.99 (down from $14.99)
- Astro Duel Deluxe – $7.49 (down from $14.99)
- Axiom Verge – $17.99 (down from $19.99)
- Binaries – $5.19 (down from $12.99)
- Bingo – $2.99 (down from $4.99)
- Boost Beast – $6.99 (down from $9.99)
- Bouncy Bob – $0.99 (down from $4.99)
- Brawlout – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
- Butcher – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
- ChromaGun – $9.99 (down from $19.99)
- Dandara – $8.99 (down from $14.99)
- Darts Up – $2.69 (down from $2.99)
- Detention – $7.79 (down from $12.99)
- Dream Alone – $3.29 (down from $9.99)
- Fear Effect Sedna – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
- forma.8 – $4.99 (down from $9.99)
- Framed Collection – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
- GoNNER – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
- Inversus Deluxe – $11.24 (down from $14.99)
- Iro Hero – $9.09 (down from $12.99)
- Kid Tripp – $1.99 (down from $3.99)
- Kingdom: New Lands – $7.49 (down from $14.99)
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
- Lode Runner Legacy – $9.59 (down from $11.99)
- Lost Sea – $7.99 (down from $9.99)
- Mecho Tales – $0.79 (down from $9.99)
- Mom Hid My Game – $3.49 (down from $4.99)
- NBA 2K18 – $19.79 (down from $59.99)
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $32.99 (down from $99.99)
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $49.49 (down from $149.99)
- Nine Parchments – $7.99 (down from $19.99)
- Old Man’s Journey – $7.99 (down from $9.99)
- One More Dungeon – $5.99 (down from $7.99)
- Operation Hardcore – $6.49 (down from $12.99)
- Othello – $3.99 (down from $4.99)
- Oxenfree – $4.99 (down from $14.99)
- Party Golf – $9.00 (down from $15.00)
- Pirate Pop Plus – $2.99 (down from $4.99)
- Plague Road – $1.00 (down from $15.00)
- Plantera Deluxe – $3.74 (down from $4.99)
- Putty Pals – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
- Qbics Paint – $3.49 (down from $4.99)
- Quest of Dungeons – $5.39 (down from $8.99)
- R.B.I. Baseball 18 – $20.99 (down from $29.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations – $13.99 (down from $19.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $13.99 (down from $19.99)
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $5.99 (down from $7.99)
- Shift Quantum – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
- Shu – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
- Space Dave – $4.99 (down from $9.99)
- Spartan – $1.99 (down from $3.99)
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe – $8.99 (down from $14.99)
- Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – $2.99 (down from $4.99)
- Swim Out – $3.59 (down from $5.99)
- The Adventure Pals – $8.99 (down from $14.99)
- The Escapists 2 – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack – $12.49 (down from $24.99)
- The Long Reach – $5.09 (down from $14.99)
- The Way Remastered – $10.49 (down from $14.99)
- Transcripted – $5.49 (down from $7.99)
- Typoman – $9.09 (down from $12.99)
- Unholy Heights – $3.49 (down from $4.99)
- Urban Trial Playground – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
- Uurnog Unlimited – $7.49 (down from $14.99)
- Wizard of Legend – $14.39 (down from $15.99)
- Worms W.M.D – $17.99 (down from $29.99)