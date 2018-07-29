Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Features Resident Evil Revelations, More

While this week’s featured Nintendo Switch eShop games have gotten a lot of attention, there are also a number of titles that are on sale, including some indie favorites and a pair of classic Resident Evil adventures.

The two Revelations games, which came out a while ago and offer plenty of third-person survival horror thrills for fans and newbies alike, can actually be yours for the collective price of just under $30! That’s not a bad deal at all, though you’ll need a good amount of memory card space to download them both. Just letting you know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some indie favorites are also on sale as well. These include the Metroid-esque adventure Axiom Verge, which can be yours for $17.99; the multiplayer adventure game Nine Parchments, which has been lowered to $7.99 (down from $19.99!); and the original Jackbox Party Pack, featuring a number of favorites for half price, down to $12.49!

The deals below are available now through Thursday morning, so get them while you can!