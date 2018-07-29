Gaming

Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Features Resident Evil Revelations, More

While this week’s featured Nintendo Switch eShop games have gotten a lot of attention, there are […]

By

While this week’s featured Nintendo Switch eShop games have gotten a lot of attention, there are also a number of titles that are on sale, including some indie favorites and a pair of classic Resident Evil adventures.

The two Revelations games, which came out a while ago and offer plenty of third-person survival horror thrills for fans and newbies alike, can actually be yours for the collective price of just under $30! That’s not a bad deal at all, though you’ll need a good amount of memory card space to download them both. Just letting you know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some indie favorites are also on sale as well. These include the Metroid-esque adventure Axiom Verge, which can be yours for $17.99; the multiplayer adventure game Nine Parchments, which has been lowered to $7.99 (down from $19.99!); and the original Jackbox Party Pack, featuring a number of favorites for half price, down to $12.49!

The deals below are available now through Thursday morning, so get them while you can!

  • Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – $9.99 (down from $14.99)
  • Air Mail – $9.99 (down from $14.99)
  • Astro Duel Deluxe – $7.49 (down from $14.99)
  • Axiom Verge – $17.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Binaries – $5.19 (down from $12.99)
  • Bingo – $2.99 (down from $4.99)
  • Boost Beast – $6.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Bouncy Bob – $0.99 (down from $4.99)
  • Brawlout – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Butcher – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
  • ChromaGun – $9.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Dandara – $8.99 (down from $14.99)
  • Darts Up – $2.69 (down from $2.99)
  • Detention – $7.79 (down from $12.99)
  • Dream Alone – $3.29 (down from $9.99)
  • Fear Effect Sedna – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
  • forma.8 – $4.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Framed Collection – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
  • GoNNER – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Inversus Deluxe – $11.24 (down from $14.99)
  • Iro Hero – $9.09 (down from $12.99)
  • Kid Tripp – $1.99 (down from $3.99)
  • Kingdom: New Lands – $7.49 (down from $14.99)
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Lode Runner Legacy – $9.59 (down from $11.99)
  • Lost Sea – $7.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Mecho Tales – $0.79 (down from $9.99)
  • Mom Hid My Game – $3.49 (down from $4.99)
  • NBA 2K18 – $19.79 (down from $59.99)
  • NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $32.99 (down from $99.99)
  • NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $49.49 (down from $149.99)
  • Nine Parchments – $7.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Old Man’s Journey – $7.99 (down from $9.99)
  • One More Dungeon – $5.99 (down from $7.99)
  • Operation Hardcore – $6.49 (down from $12.99)
  • Othello – $3.99 (down from $4.99)
  • Oxenfree – $4.99 (down from $14.99)
  • Party Golf – $9.00 (down from $15.00)
  • Pirate Pop Plus – $2.99 (down from $4.99)
  • Plague Road – $1.00 (down from $15.00)
  • Plantera Deluxe – $3.74 (down from $4.99)
  • Putty Pals – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Qbics Paint – $3.49 (down from $4.99)
  • Quest of Dungeons – $5.39 (down from $8.99)
  • R.B.I. Baseball 18 – $20.99 (down from $29.99)
  • Resident Evil Revelations – $13.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $13.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $5.99 (down from $7.99)
  • Shift Quantum – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Shu – $5.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Space Dave – $4.99 (down from $9.99)
  • Spartan – $1.99 (down from $3.99)
  • Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe – $8.99 (down from $14.99)
  • Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – $2.99 (down from $4.99)
  • Swim Out – $3.59 (down from $5.99)
  • The Adventure Pals – $8.99 (down from $14.99)
  • The Escapists 2 – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack – $12.49 (down from $24.99)
  • The Long Reach – $5.09 (down from $14.99)
  • The Way Remastered – $10.49 (down from $14.99)
  • Transcripted – $5.49 (down from $7.99)
  • Typoman – $9.09 (down from $12.99)
  • Unholy Heights – $3.49 (down from $4.99)
  • Urban Trial Playground – $11.99 (down from $19.99)
  • Uurnog Unlimited – $7.49 (down from $14.99)
  • Wizard of Legend – $14.39 (down from $15.99)
  • Worms W.M.D – $17.99 (down from $29.99)
Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts