New Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Discounts Final Fantasy, Ubisoft Games, And More

Gaming is an expensive hobby, and unlike the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch isn’t known for its plethora of great sales and discounts. Meaning, gaming is an especially expensive hobby for Nintendo gamers sometimes.

That said, this week the sales on the Nintendo Switch eShop are actually pretty solid, with appreciable discounts on Ubisoft games, the Final Fantasy series, Crash Bandicoot, two great indie titles from Supergiant Games, as well as just a boat load of smaller gems.

For all of the sales in one place, click here. If you don’t have the time to sort through the sales yourself because you’re too busy playing games to shop for them, no worries, here are the sales you should know about it (note: the following games are only Nintendo Switch titles, but there are also Nintendo 3DS and Wii U sales included in the link above):

Ubisoft:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $19.79 — Normally $59.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole — $23.99 — Normally $59.99

Starlink: Battle for Atlas — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

Just Dance 2019 — $19.99

Monopoly — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition — $15.99 — Normally $39.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

Child of Light — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

Final Fantasy:

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD — $14.99 — Normally $29.99

World of Final Fantasy Maxima — $19.99 — Normally $39.99

Other:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $25.99 — Normally $39.99

Bastion — $10.49 — Normally $14.99

Transistor — $13.99 — Normally $19.99

Velocity 2X — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

Armello — $9.99 — Normally $19.99

Mulaka — $11.49 — Normally $19.99

Plague Road — $1.99 — Normally $14.99

And more….

For just Nintendo Switch games on sale — in other words no 3DS or Wii U titles — then click here. There’s over 160 Switch games on discount, most of which are smaller digital-only games, but if you dig hard enough you’ll find some great deals on some great games.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up courtesy of the new sale.

