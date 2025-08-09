Nintendo Switch Game Normally $50 on Sale for $2

A Nintendo Switch game that is normally $50 is currently on sale for just $2.49, thanks to a massive 95% discount on the Nintendo eShop that is live until August 20. In addition to being available to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users, the deal is also available to Nintendo Switch 2 users as well. The video game in question does not have a native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but it is playable on the machine via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, because the discount comes courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, it is limited to digital codes for the Switch game. That said, it has long been hard to find a Switch retail copy of the game anyway so this isn’t very surprising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch game in question actually released in 2017, the launch year of the console, however, it was not a Switch launch game. Rather, it came to the console later that year. Likewise, it is not as notable as the biggest launch year Nintendo Switch games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Arms, and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. That said, none of these Nintendo Switch games are $2 or even close to $2. What Nintendo Switch game is $2 though is Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game from developer TT Games and publisher WB Games. As the name suggests, this is the official video game adaptation of The Lego Ninjago Movie from the same year. Upon release, the Lego game did not overly impress critics as evident by its mixed review scores, but it did impress the average consumer, or at least this is what positive user reviews across the Internet suggest. For example, on Steam it has an 87% approval rating after more than 1,000 user reviews.

Lowest Price the Game Will Ever Be

At a 95 percent discount, it is unlikely this game will ever be cheaper on the Nintendo eShop. 95% is typically the cut-off from WB Games when it comes to its discounts. In other words, there will never be a better time to buy this game on Nintendo Switch than right now.

Of course, the Lego game is not the best Lego game, let alone one of the all-time great video games. Not at all. But for fans of Lego games, which there are many of, it is a competent action-adventure experience that offers up to 18 hours of content. That is roughly nine hours of content for every $1 spent, value that really can not be beaten.

Play video

More LEGO Games on Sale

The Lego Ninjago Movie is not the only Lego game on sale. Those who like one Lego game, usually like the others as they are all very formulaic and similar to each other. The IPs — the coat of paint — vary, but the gameplay systems and more are pretty streamlined.

Those interested in other discounted Lego games on the Nintendo eShop will find the following deals: Lego DC Super-Villains for $4.99, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for $4.49, Lego The Incredibles for $4.99, Lego Worlds for $2.99, Lego Brawls for $3.99, and Lego Horizon Adventures for $29.99. There are a few other Lego games discounted on the Nintendo eShop right now, but the discounts are not noteworthy.