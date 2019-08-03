Nintendo Switch Game Trials Announced Starting with Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo appears to have kicked off a new feature for its Nintendo Switch Online subscribers called “Game Trials.” Kicking off this perk with Mario Tennis Aces, Nintendo Switch owners who are also subscribers to the console’s online service can play the tennis game for free for a limited time. Nintendo of Europe announced the start of these new trials, and it looks like the demo period is only available in that region for the time being.

The tweet below was the first news of the Game Trials program Switch owners received when the Nintendo of Europe Twitter account announced the first trial period. From August 7th to August 13th, Nintendo Switch Online members can try out the tennis game for free. A post on Nintendo’s UK site confirms that his Mario Tennis Aces trial is part of the larger, newly announced Game Trials program.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From August 7th 2019 (09:00 UK time) until August 13th 2019 (23:59 UK time) Nintendo Switch Online members can play Mario Tennis Aces for free with the Game Trials programme!” the game’s page on the UK site reads. Players who are currently using or have yet to use the 7-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online can also take advantage of this offer.”

From 07/08 – 13/08, #NintendoSwitchOnline members can download and play #MarioTennis Aces for free with Game Trials! pic.twitter.com/zoc84fRJUE — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 1, 2019

From 07/08 – 20/08, #MarioTennis Aces will be available to purchase for 33% off – and those who tried it with Game Trials can carry over their progress! pic.twitter.com/gnjnNhCOID — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 1, 2019

Mario Tennis Aces’ page on the U.S. store’s site makes no mention of the Game Trials program, so it’s unclear when or if this trial will be made available elsewhere.

What we can take away from this offer is that it’s the start of a larger program that’ll expectedly go beyond Mario Tennis Aces and will extend to other games. This game has been available at discounts or through limited-time demos before, so it makes sense that the Game Trials program might start with one like this. Nintendo will likely expand on this program in the future with other trials for newish games or bestsellers.

One caveat to take note of is that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers don’t actually get to keep this game. Sony and Microsoft both have their own free game offers tied to their online subscriptions with those games remaining playable so long as a subscription is active. Nintendo’s trial will end at a certain date, though Nintendo Switch Online does boast its own collection of retro games which are always playable for subscribers.